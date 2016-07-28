Findlay
Head Coach: Mark Ritzler
2016 Record: 7-4
Stadium Address: 1200 Broad Ave, Findlay, OH, 45840
2017 Results
Findlay 20 vs. Hilliard Bradley 55
Findlay 26 @ Harrison 29
Findlay 42 vs. Start 10
Findlay 55 vs. Fremont Ross 49
Findlay 42 vs. St. Francis 24
Findlay @ Clay
Findlay @ St. John's
Findlay vs. Lima Senior
Findlay @ Central Catholic
Findlay @ Whitmer
