Toledo Whitmer
Head Coach: Ken Winters
2016 Record: 8-3
Stadium Address: 5601 Clegg Dr, Toledo, OH, 43613-2093
2017 Results
Whitmer 38 @ Glen Oak 24
Whitmer 14 @ Detroit Central Catholic 7
Whitmer 49 vs. Perrysburg 14
Whitmer 31 vs. St. John's 0
Whitmer 47 @ Lima Senior 14
Whitmer @ Central Catholic
Whitmer vs. Clay
Whitmer vs. Fremont Ross
Whitmer @ St. Francis
Whitmer vs. Findlay
WTOL
(419) 248-1111EEO Report Closed Captioning
WUPW
(419) 248-1111EEO Report Closed Captioning
730 North Summit Street
Toledo, OH 43604
(419) 248-1111
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.