Toledo Whitmer

Head Coach: Ken Winters

2016 Record: 8-3

Stadium Address: 5601 Clegg Dr, Toledo, OH, 43613-2093 

2017 Results

Whitmer 38 @ Glen Oak 24

Whitmer 14 @ Detroit Central Catholic 7 

Whitmer 49 vs. Perrysburg 14

Whitmer 31 vs. St. John's 0

Whitmer 47 @ Lima Senior 14

Whitmer @ Central Catholic

Whitmer vs. Clay

Whitmer vs. Fremont Ross

Whitmer @ St. Francis

Whitmer vs. Findlay

