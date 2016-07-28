Sandusky man arrested after allegedly punching 3-year-old son in face

A Sandusky man wanted for aggravated burglary, assault, disrupting public service, child endangering and domestic violence was arrested last week.

According to the Sandusky Register, 25-year-old Demarriay Fuller allegedly punched his 3-year-old son in the face while assaulting his mother last month.

Police say during a domestic dispute Fuller grabbed his son's mother by the hair and dragged her down the stairs. He then started punching her as she held their child, ultimately hitting him in the altercation as well.

A warrant was issued for his arrest and he was eventually caught during a traffic stop Friday.

Fuller has since been released.

