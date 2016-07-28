Head Start holds recruitment fair for parents Thursday

Research finds that starting school early greatly affects children's mental and social development.

Head Start, a Toledo Public Schools preschool program, is having a recruitment fair Thursday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Summit Plaza, located at 1500 N. Superior Street.

This is a free federal program that started in the 2014-2015 school year at TPS and is offered for ages three to five.

Early skills matter, and preschool can help children build these skills. That's the motto for Head Start.

According to the Society for Research in Child Development, this is particularly shown in children living in or near poverty, as it has the most impact on them.

"Early education is extremely important. Children, you know, learn through play, they need to socialize with other children, and we have a great program. We use creative curriculum," said Nicole Shetterfly, family partner coordinator.

High quality preschool positively contributes to the language, literacy, and math skills and growth of both low-and middle-income children.

They also say that children who have attended preschool go on to show positive effects on important adolescent and young adult outcomes, such as high school graduation, reduced teen pregnancy, years of education completed, earnings and reduced crime.

Parents and guardians interested in coming to the event on Thursday should bring proof of income and immunization records.

If people can't make it out to the fair, they are still welcome to come to Summit Plaza to register their child Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. They will need a birth certificate, three proofs of residency, a photo ID, household family income verification, medical insurance card and custody papers if applicable.

Preschool starts on August 29.

