Wood County woman tells story, introduces President at DNC

Another day with a Northwest Ohio connection on the big stage. On Wednesday, a Wood County woman spoke at the Democratic National Convention.

Sharon Belkofer is a Rossford School Board member. Wednesday she was part of the introduction for President Barack Obama.

It was last week Sharon Belkofer received a phone call from one of President Obama's aides.

"He said 'I'd like to ask you for a favor.' I said 'okay sure, what?' And he said 'we'd like to have you speak at the national convention' and I said 'what? Are you crazy?!' I was just floored. And he said 'no, your story is just wonderful and we'd like to have you share it,'" she said.

The key to that story is Sharon's son Tom.

"My son Tom, that we lost six years ago, was in the Army for 18 years, and was a Lt. Colonel. And we lost him in Kabul, Afghanistan in 2010," she said.

Sharon has actually met the President three times before, the first at her son's memorial service at Fort Drum.

"This president that we have is the most kind, sincere, compassionate, just warm individual and that he has worked so tirelessly on all of his goals to make things better for this country despite all kinds of obstacles..." she said.

Speaking at a convention, let alone in prime time introducing the President can rattle even veteran politicians. But not Sharon.

"It was so surreal. It wasn't really real. In fact until I walked into this, this center, this morning, I wasn't really totally believing this was happening. But when I walked in here, I was like here we are, this is what we are going to do," she said.

WATCH SHARON'S FULL SPEECH HERE

Sharon was asked if her appearance at the convention was bittersweet since it was the loss of her son that led her there.

"The loss of Tom is extremely painful, it never goes away, but I'm so terribly grateful for all of the experiences I've had that I wouldn't have had. It's like he gave me a gift, even though he had to leave me to do it," she said.

Many people described Sharon's speech as a great moment at the DNC - making Northwest Ohio proud.

