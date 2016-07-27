Lucas Co. Republicans: Need to see more of Trump's case for Ohio's economy

Donald Trump made his first appearance in Ohio since clinching the Presidential nomination during last week's Republican National Convention in Cleveland.

WTOL 11’s Viviana Hurtado spoke on Wednesday, July 27 with Toledo city councilman, Tim Waniewski, who says he is on the fence.

“There’s a lot of time between now and November, and I really want to see what the Libertarian candidate has to offer. But, I think what this area needs is someone who can bring back manufacturing,” said Waniewski.

He says he needs Donald Trump to make the case to Ohio that he will be good for the economy and will create and bring jobs to Northwest Ohio.

"I think his pro-business attitude is something I'll follow closely. I've always been a 'don't do things in government the way it's always been done.' Mr. Trump is the only candidate I hear doing that. So I want to hear him say things that underscore that," said Waniewski.

Waniewski told us he would not be in attendance during Trump’s speech at the Huntington Center.

He expects the GOP nominee will continue to make appearances throughout Ohio leading all the way up to the November election.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.