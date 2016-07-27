Cherry St. Mission Ministries looking for volunteers to help community

Each year, Cherry Street Mission Ministries houses and feeds thousands of men, women and children in greater Toledo. But, they can't do it alone.

The ministry is looking for more volunteers to drive vans - providing transportation for residents of their shelters to medical appointments, classes and meals.They also are calling for life skill instructors and meal prep and service at the Madison Food Service Community Center.

Dan Rogers, CEO of the Mission says it's critical they have volunteers so they can achieve their goal getting local families out of crisis and into a healthy and productive life that is also purpose-driven.

According to Rogers, an average of 84 volunteers are needed each month to keep the place running.

"You can't expect any transformative thing to happen with someone like education, employment or housing unless you have first been stabilized," he said.

Van Drivers like Vick Beck bring residents of Cherry Street from the shelters to where they need to go.

"I volunteer as a driver and in the food pantry because I want to help my community and there's a need here," she said.

Cherry Street's on-site Nursing Clinic is also run by volunteer nurses.

According to Rogers, half of the people sent away from shelters to other facilities for medical care never return. Which is another way that you can help.

"Have a meal with one of our guests," he said. "Actually go through the serving line and have breakfast lunch or dinner and develop a friendship with one of these folks," he said.

For more information on how you can help, click here.

You can also call the Cherry St. Mission at 419-242-5141 or email Volunteer@cherrystreetmission.org

