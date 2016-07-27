Groups show up to protest Trump ahead of speech

Several groups came out to protest Donald Trump before his event in Toledo. The Republican presidential nominee appeared at the Huntington Center for a speaking engagement on Wednesday.

Before and during the event, several groups of protesters gathered around Huron and Jefferson streets in downtown Toledo.

"The message of Trump and his supporters is incredibly divisive, and to us, it's so divisive, that it's dangerous," said protest organizer Beth Powder.

According to Powder, Toledo welcomes refugees, is diverse, and stands for love.

One of the men who joined Powder, was Mike Presnar. He says he came all the way from Bryan to protest Trump in a fly fishing outfit. The avid fly fisherman says the candidate is not good for his favorite past time.

"When I heard that Donald Trump wanted to drill and frack in federal forest land and in land adjacent to national parks, I just said 'I have to go,'" said Presnar.

Another anti-Trump group made an appearance ahead of the event. This group was made up of UAW and Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton signs.

The head of the Lucas County Democratic party was in the group and says these protests do make a difference.

"Perhaps with folks who have not yet decided. In order to convey the message that Trump will say several different things, none of which will benefit any men or women in Lucas County," said Joshua Hughes.

Though there were a number of protesters throughout the event, everything was peaceful.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.