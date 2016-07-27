Trump's appearance did not stop Hillary for OH rally in Toledo

With GOP nominee Donald Trump’s highly anticipated visit to Toledo underway, it did not stop a Hillary for Ohio rally from happening Wednesday.

Local Democrats for Hillary Clinton, along with representatives of the auto industry were at Hillary Clinton’s campaign office in downtown Toledo.

Since then, the supporters marched to the Huntington Center with a clear message, “Autoworkers do not support Donald Trump.”

Several speakers spoke on the economic downturn, where auto workers feared for the safety of their jobs. They say Donald Trump would have let them fail.

“We stand in support as an auto industry, and that's our thousands, upon thousands, upon thousands of UAW hard working men and women in this community support Hillary Clinton. And denouncing the reckless put your foot in your mouth conversation from Donald Trump."

The supporters thank President Obama for the bailout and say that Hillary Clinton will continue to put autoworkers first.

