Toledo police have strong presence at Trump rally

Providing tight security for the Donald Trump rally, police are concentrated inside and outside of the Huntington Center. The goal is to keep the candidate safe and prevent any protests from getting out of control.

By late afternoon, it seemed Toledo police were everywhere around the Huntington Center. The TPD bomb squad was one of the first units there, making a sweep of the area early this afternoon.

Arriving shortly thereafter was a SWAT truck, which pulled up right by the front doors. Several officers got out.

Police are arriving at site of the Trump rally tonight. At 5:30, how they're working w/ Secret Service to protect. pic.twitter.com/CSX1ThZDTk — Tim Miller (@TimWTOL) July 27, 2016

The truck and its officers will have a presence throughout the night.

TPD also has set up their mobile SkyCop cameras at Jefferson and N. St. Clair and behind the arena at Madison and N. Superior. They can watch what's going on live from their command center and even record it.

“There will be lots of officers, both visible and "unvisible," around the area. We are hoping that any protesters that come are polite and behave themselves and don't break the law. And if that's the case, then we won't have any problems,” Lt. Joe Heffernan of TPD said,



Toledo Police will also have plain-clothed officers outside and inside the event. Police on motorcycles are there as well as TPD's K9 unit. Other officers helped close off Jefferson and N. Huron Streets to traffic.

TPD is expecting to accrue overtime, like in other presidential candidate visits. It’s something that they prepare for, especially every four years during campaigns for the White House.

“This is the first of the big events that we're going to have here in Toledo,” Heffernan said. “So we'll have to bring in some extra officers. But we will make use of the officers that we have on duty too, to try to minimize the cost as much as possible.”

Lt. Heffernan said it’s important that the public helps police if needed.

If anyone sees anything suspicious, he urged them to call 911.





