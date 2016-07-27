Toledo police have strong presence at Trump rally - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Toledo police have strong presence at Trump rally

By Tim Miller, Reporter
Connect
Police presence at Toledo Trump rally (Source: WTOL) Police presence at Toledo Trump rally (Source: WTOL)
SkyCop cameas posted in area around Huntington Center. (Source: WTOL) SkyCop cameas posted in area around Huntington Center. (Source: WTOL)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Providing tight security for the Donald Trump rally, police are concentrated inside and outside of the Huntington Center. The goal is to keep the candidate safe and prevent any protests from getting out of control.

By late afternoon, it seemed Toledo police were everywhere around the Huntington Center. The TPD bomb squad was one of the first units there, making a sweep of the area early this afternoon.

Arriving shortly thereafter was a SWAT truck, which pulled up right by the front doors. Several officers got out.

The truck and its officers will have a presence throughout the night.

TPD also has set up their mobile SkyCop cameras at Jefferson and N. St. Clair and behind the arena at Madison and N. Superior. They can watch what's going on live from their command center and even record it.

“There will be lots of officers, both visible and "unvisible," around the area. We are hoping that any protesters that come are polite and behave themselves and don't break the law. And if that's the case, then we won't have any problems,” Lt. Joe Heffernan of TPD said,
 
Toledo Police will also have plain-clothed officers outside and inside the event. Police on motorcycles are there as well as TPD's K9 unit. Other officers helped close off Jefferson and N. Huron Streets to traffic.

TPD is expecting to accrue overtime, like in other presidential candidate visits. It’s something that they prepare for, especially every four years during campaigns for the White House.

“This is the first of the big events that we're going to have here in Toledo,” Heffernan said. “So we'll have to bring in some extra officers. But we will make use of the officers that we have on duty too, to try to minimize the cost as much as possible.”

Lt. Heffernan said it’s important that the public helps police if needed.

If anyone sees anything suspicious, he urged them to call 911.
 
 
 Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly