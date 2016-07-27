Levy in Sylvania to go toward technology, security for schools

The Sylvania School District is asking voters to vote yes to a new levy this November.

The school district will be asking voters to approve a 5.7 mill levy, a new tax that residents would notice.

An owner of a $100,00 home would pay around $199 a year.

"Think of it as a couple cups of coffee a month while you are out and about," said Superintendent Scott Nelson. "I'm confident people will see the value in this ask. Again, it's been 5 years since our last ask, 7 years before that, and we have proven to be financially."

The permanent levy will generate $7.8 million a year for the district and go toward things like technology, security and operating costs.

If it fails, Nelson says to expect an increased class size and cuts to transportation and staff.

Dan Greenberg, a parent as well as a member of the levy committee, says this is an investment into the community and its children.

"It's been a number of years since we have had a successful levy campaign, so the district has looked really hard at what our needs are financially and really put a lot of thought into the amount we are putting on the ballot and the time we are putting it on the ballot," he said.

The district's last attempt at a levy failed in 2014.

If November's doesn't pass, voters should expect to see it again on the ballot in May.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.