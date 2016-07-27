Trump billboard vandalized in Toledo ahead of appearance at Hunt - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Trump billboard vandalized in Toledo ahead of appearance at Huntington Center

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Just ahead of Trump's visit to Toledo, a billboard supporting the GOP Presidential candidate was vandalized and then painted over. 

The billboard can be found on northbound I-75 near the Collingwood exit. Trump is scheduled to appear near the area in downtown Toledo Wednesday night. 

The vandalism happened sometime between Tuesday and Wednesday. A quick-fix covered it Wednesday and a scribbled 'Pence 2016' was added.

