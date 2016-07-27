FAA releases results of Allegiant Air Evaluation

Allegiant Air is a popular airline at Toledo Express Airport in flights to vacation destinations. But, now we're learning the airline just went through a 90-day evaluation by the Federal Aviation Administration and the results are in.

Do you remember the canceled flights by Allegiant Air to and from Orlando that left passengers stranded earlier this month?

A report from the Aviation Mechanics Coalition found Allegiant had 98 maintenance issues from September of 2015 and January of this year that led to emergency landings, cancellations, and delays.

The Certificate Holder Evaluation Process was done between April 5 and June 30. In it, the FAA looked at things like training, major repairs and maintenance to ensure the airline is operation at the highest possible degree of safety and to identify hazards and assess risks.

The evaluation found a number of deficiencies determined to be "minor non-regulatory and non-systemic issues" - meaning, they can be easily corrected.

They include things like missing signatures on flight documents and gate procedures not followed when planes were pushed back for takeoff at some airports.

Allegiant has until the end of September to submit a plan to address these problems, which the airline says it's already begun.

A statement from Allegiant CEO Jude Bricker in the letter from the FAA reads:

"Our aim is to ensure the highest operational standards across every area of our system," said Bircker. "Maintaining those high standards involves continuous evaluation of the programs and processes we have in place, as well as ensuring consistency in our procedures to make operations ever stronger. We welcome the FAA's review and view the CHEP process as an opportunity to further enhance our safety and operational reliability for the future."



Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.