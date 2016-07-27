Attempt to Identify: Surveillance video captures man at Monroe St. Stop and Shop

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.

Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave.

Police used a K-9 officer to try to locate the suspect (Source: WTOL)

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

Video surveillance of the car the man took off in from the Monroe Street Stop and Shop. (Source: WTOL)

Video surveillance from the gas station store captures the man who tried entering the Stop and Shop. (Source: TPD)

Police say a man chose the wrong gas station to break into when he picked the Valero Stop and Shop on Monroe Street.

The gas station has excellent surveillance video and police think they'll be able to nab the person responsible.

The video captures a man with a large rock trying to bust the glass door to get in. The glass did break, but not enough to make an entryway.

It wasn't a major crime, but police still want the man off the street.

"With the stores the way they are now and the amount of video cameras, when someone tries to do a crime like this, very often we are going to get video and pictures of the person. It does make it easier to catch the perpetrator," said Lt. Joe Heffernan of the Toledo Police Department.

If you recognize this person, you are urged to call Crime Stopper at 419-255-1111.

