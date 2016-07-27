Attempt to Identify: Surveillance video captures man at Monroe St. Stop and Shop

Police say a man chose the wrong gas station to break into when he picked the Valero Stop and Shop on Monroe Street.
The gas station has excellent surveillance video and police think they'll be able to nab the person responsible.
The video captures a man with a large rock trying to bust the glass door to get in. The glass did break, but not enough to make an entryway.
It wasn't a major crime, but police still want the man off the street.
"With the stores the way they are now and the amount of video cameras, when someone tries to do a crime like this, very often we are going to get video and pictures of the person. It does make it easier to catch the perpetrator," said Lt. Joe Heffernan of the Toledo Police Department.
If you recognize this person, you are urged to call Crime Stopper at 419-255-1111.