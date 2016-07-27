Ohio delegates react to Trump's visit to Toledo during DNC

While Ohio delegates are excited to be apart of the Democratic National Convention, they couldn't help but notice that Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump is visiting Lucas County on Wednesday.

WTOL's Emilie Voss was at the Ohio delegation breakfast Wednesday morning, with several speakers including Ohio Senator Sherrod Brown.

Though most of the talk focused on uniting behind Hillary Clinton, there was a little rumble about Trump's visit to Toledo.

"Lucas County is a very important county for all of the candidates. So while he's coming there I think he wants to say 'look I can come to Lucas County and show people what I'm about.' But what he has to understand is we are Lucas County, we are Toledo and we are a place of compassion, of hope, of possibilities of the future, and not making something great again. We are already great and we're just going to be greater," said Toledo Mayor Paula Hicks-Hudson.

Other Lucas County officials echoed the same sentiments as Mayor Hicks-Hudson.

"He can stop whoever he wants, it is a free country. But he will not carry Toledo. I don't think the D's in Toledo, including myself will allow that. We will campaign in and out, day and night, to make sure that Trump does not carry Toledo, Lucas County or Ohio," said Edna Brown.

Leaders say even after Trump's loss in the Ohio primary, he still has not set up an operation in Ohio.

"He has no staff yet in Ohio, he has one state director. So it's nice that he's showing up for something. He literally is not organized at all in Ohio," said David Pepper.

A lot of representatives from Ohio are expected to speak on the big stage at the DNC Wednesday night.

Sharon Belkofer, a Wood County resident, will be helping to introduce President Obama, who is scheduled to speak starting at 9 p.m.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.