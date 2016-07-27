Fulton Co. man facing murder charge in Sierah Joughin case could get life without parole

The Fulton County man charged in the disappearance and death of 20-year-old Sierah Joughin faced a judge Wednesday.

James Worley, 57, waived his right for a preliminary hearing for the aggravated abduction charge.

Worley walked into the courtroom with his hands and ankles shackled. He didn't say much, only one word responses to the judge when he was asked a question.

His attorney, Mark Powers has been his lawyer for over 20 years. The cases he has dealt with have been a few drug offenses. Powers reportedly did not represent Worley in a previous abduction case he was tried for in the 1990's.

Sierah's family was in the courtroom Wednesday. Some were moved to tears seeing her accused killer for the first time.

Worley remained silent as he was being taken back to jail. His attorney answered as WTOL reporter Steven Jackson asked him the following questions:

SJ: "Did you kill her?

Attorney: "No comment."

SJ: "Mr. Worley, what happened to her?

Attorney: "No comment."

Worley will be back in court for his preliminary hearing on Aug. 18. for the aggravated murder charge. No bond was set.

If convicted he could serve up to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

