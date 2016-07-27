Sierah Joughin's family requests privacy during funeral, group cancels demonstration along route

Many in the community are giving their condolences to the family and friends of 20-year-old Sierah Joughin.

However, one request has been made of the family, to allow them a private funeral.

The Facebook group that was created asking the community to show their support by lining the route from the church to the cemetery holding green and yellow balloons will no longer be demonstrating their support in that manner.

A statement from Paul Bishop, spokesman for Sierah Joughin’s family thanks the community while asking for privacy at this time.

While there will be time for justice, we are here to celebrate the life of Sierah Joughin and the positive impact she had on so many people during her short time here with us. We want to thank the entire community for their love, support and prayers during this difficult time, and we appreciate the respect shown for our privacy as we grieve this terrible loss.

Sierah went missing after a bike ride last Tuesday, July 19, in Fulton County. Her remains were found Friday, July 22, on County Road 7. A Fulton County man has been charged in her disappearance and death.

Already a candle light vigil and silent auction have been planned in her name.

Sierah's funeral is planned for Friday, July 29.

The Justice for Sierah Facebook page is a forum for people to share their condolences and memories.

