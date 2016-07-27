$25K donated to veteran housing community

A major check was presented this week to a local organization helping homeless veterans in Lucas County.

On Wednesday, the Lucas County Veterans Service Commission donated $25,000 to the Commons at Garden Lakes.

The housing community has been open for a year and serves 75 veterans. The money donated will help provide support and hopefully bring an end to veterans living on the streets of Lucas County.

"It's nice to help our fellow veterans, like we do at the Veterans Service Commission, like we do on a regular basis, but it's nice for the community to recognize them too and I think support of us, groups like us and the community, letting our veterans know that we do care, it's a nice welcome home for them," said Lee Armstrong, executive director of the Lucas County Veterans Service Commission.

The Lucas County Veterans Service Commission provides financial assistance, referrals, food delivery, among other services to veterans in our area.

