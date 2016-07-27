President Obama to take stage, speak at DNC

The Democratic National Convention is underway in Philadelphia.

On Tuesday, each state announced its delegate totals from the primary season, affirming Hillary Clinton as the first female presidential nominee of a major U.S. party.

Day two of the convention also featured one of the most-anticipated speakers - President Bill Clinton.

On Wednesday, two very familiar faces will take the stage - Vice President Joe Biden and President Barack Obama, who have both been champions for the Clinton campaign.

A name people in northwest Ohio may recognize, Sharon Belkofer, will help introduce the President. Belkofer is a Perrysburg Democratic Club Trustee and is on the Rossford School Board.

The Wood County woman is expected to speak sometime between 9 and 9:30 p.m.

Full Lineup:

Gavel In: 4:30 p.m.

Erica Smegielski Erica’s mother Dawn was the principal of Sandy Hook Elementary and was killed while trying to protect her students. Since then, Erica has become an outspoken advocate for commonsense gun violence prevention measures. Erica was featured in the ad, My Mom.

Felicia Sanders & Polly Sheppard Felicia and Polly are two of the three survivors of the Mother Emanuel Church shooting in Charleston, SC.

Jamie Dorff Jamie’s husband was Patrick Dorff, an Army helicopter pilot from Minnesota who died while on a search and rescue mission in northern Iraq. As a senator, Hillary worked with Republicans and Democrats to increase the gratuity paid to family members of fallen veterans from $12,000 to $100,000.

Vice President Joe Biden

President Barack Obama

Gavel Out

