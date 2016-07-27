Firefighters put out second fire at vacant home in two weeks

Firefighters are investigating a vacant house fire in south Toledo.

It happened on the 1200 block of Prouty Avenue. Firefighters were able to put the flames out quickly.

Neighbors tell WTOL 11 this is the second time the house has caught fire in the last two weeks. The house has been vacant for about six months.

The fire remains under investigation.

