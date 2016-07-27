Meijer recalls salads, sandwiches due to salmonella risk

Midwest retailer Meijer Inc. says some salads and sandwiches that it sells are being recalled due to a potential risk of salmonella contamination.

The company says the "Markets of Meijer" products were sold at Meijer stores from July 20 through Monday. Meijer says there have been no known illnesses reported to the company from foods.

Meijer says the salads and sandwiches contain cooked egg from supplier Prime Foods LLC, which notified Meijer of a positive test for salmonella. Customers should either dispose of the food or return it to a Meijer store for a refund.

Details of the recalled products are posted online.

Grand Rapids-based Meijer operates 228 supercenters and grocery stores in Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin.

