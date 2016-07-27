Crash in Williams Co. leaves one teen dead, four injured

The Ohio State Highway Patrol in investigating a fatal crash in Williams County that left one dead and four others injured.

It happened just after 6 p.m. Tuesday on State Route 15 north of County Road H in Jefferson Township, three miles north of Bryan.

Troopers say a 16-year-old driver was traveling southbound on SR 15 when he crossed the centerline and struck another driver.

That driver, 47-year-old Dawn Courtaway, was taken to Bryan Community Hospital and is in stable condition.

The 16-year-old and two of his passengers, a 14-year-old and 15-year-old, were flown to St. Vincent’s Hospital and are in critical condition. The teen’s third passenger, a 17-year-old from Montpelier, Ohio, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Other agencies assisting in the crash include the Williams County Sheriff’s Office, the Williams County Coroner’s Office, the Bryan Fire Department and Williams County EMS and Rescue.

The crash remains under investigation.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.