DNC: Delegate, supporter reactions to Hillary Clinton's nomination

Bernie Sanders supporters stage sit-in after announcement of Hillary Clinton nomination for presidency from the Democratic Party. (Source: WTOL)

WTOL 11's Emilie Voss was right there on the convention floor as Hillary became the first woman to become a presidential nominee for a major party - an announcement that was met with mixed reactions.

Bernie Sanders supporters filed out of the Wells Fargo Center after a two-hour roll call vote came to an end and Bernie Sanders took the mic from his home state of Vermont, moving to give Clinton the party's presidential nomination by acclamation.

Others were so happy, they were hoarse.

"As you can tell, my voice is kind of going because the excitement in this room is just unimaginable," said Ohio State University student Spencer Dirrig. "The fact we were just part of nominating the first female presidential candidate in American history is absolutely incredible, and I can't even put words to it."

Dirrig is just one of 4,700 plus delegates making history this week.

But those Bernie supporters who walked out might not agree with him. They ended up staging a peaceful sit-in in the media tent, just feet from our work space.

So we asked Ohio delegates, how does the party unify between now and November?

"All wounds take time to heal," said Sonia McCarty, (D) Ohio delegate. "I have confidence in Hillary and Tim Cain going forward. That they will heal the nation. I think Bernie supporters will come on board. They know what's at stake."

Vice Chair of the Democratic Party Rhine Mclin said she thinks Bernie supporters will come around eventually.

"Right now they're going through the political grieving process. When your candidate doesn't win, you feel rejected," she said. "But I think as we go out these next one hundred days and they have a chance to look at the alternative, they'll come back."

Dirrig applauds their tenacity and chalks it up to 'what democracy looks like.'

"The fact they are working hard for their candidate and they believe in Bernie Sanders is part of the great thing about this party," Dirrig said. "I believe we are going to come together as Clinton and Sanders said and we're going to win in November, "

