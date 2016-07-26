Trump's plane lands at Toledo Express Airport before rally

Donald Trump's plane landed at Toledo Express Airport around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Local republicans are fired up about Donald Trump's visit to the Glass City.

Thousands are preparing to see the Republican nominee on Wednesday, including many within his own party.

"He has a plan to make America great again, and everybody wants to feel and hear something positive about America. He doesn't feel that that has gone on, and he wants to convey that message," said Jon Stainbrook, the chairman of the Lucas County Republican Party.

Stainbrook says Trump will bring the same straightforward message he's been giving across the country here to Toledo.

"What people want to see is straight talk from somebody they feel is not a politician. Somebody's who's an outsider, who is speaking from their heart," said Stainbrook.

Stainbrook says he's excited Trump is coming to Toledo now, instead of later in his campaign. He also says the city should recognize that a visit from a presidential candidate is a big deal, whether you support him or not.

"Donald Trump is a little rough on the edges, and he's said some things, well at least one thing you know about Donald Trump, he's coming from his heart, he means what he says, whether you agree with it or not, and it's resonating with people all around the United States," said Stainbrook.

The event is scheduled to begin at the Huntington Center at 8 p.m. No word when Trump will be speaking. The doors open at 5 p.m.

