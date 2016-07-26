Petition for Ohio violent offender registry gets thousands of signatures

Over 9,000 people have signed a petition to start a violent offender registry in Ohio that is aimed at Ohio Senators to make violent offenders known to unsuspecting people in the community.

The petition language says James Worley's past crimes contributed to what happened to Sierah Joughin.

Senator Randy Gardner, (R) District 2, says he is aware of the petition, and has already talked with local law enforcement, other elected officials and the Ohio Attorney General.

Sen. Gardner says right now there are a lot of questions to be answered, like a definition of violent crime and what a registry might look like.

"The other issue is whether or not registration is specifically needed or whether the Attorney General or some other state agency could actually put together a registry or some type of a public awareness mechanism to make this happen even sooner. So these are the kinds of questions that we're asking, you know. We're on it," he said.

According to the senator, some of these questions will have answers in the next few days.

