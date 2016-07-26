Toledo Democrats say Trump's visit provides contrast to DNC

The Huntington Center in Toledo set up for Trump to appear on Wednesday. (Source: WTOL)

Democrats at Hillary Clinton's headquarters in Toledo consider Donald Trump's visit to the Glass City an attempt to overshadow the Democratic National Convention, but say it will only serve to demonstrate the stark contrast between the campaigns.

Ohio of course is a very important state for both presidential candidates so it's no surprise that Donald Trump would campaign here.

The latest Wall Street Journal poll shows Trump and Clinton currently tied in the Buckeye State so it is crucial they attempt to win as many votes as possible and winning Lucas County is a big part of that.

But local Democratic Party leadership said they aren't concerned about Trump's visit this week while the DNC is going on; they say it will only allow voters to compare the two candidates side by side, allowing Hillary to show strong leadership while Trump spews a more divisive message.

Pete Gerken, Lucas County Commissioner, says what is happening in Toledo is definitely different than the speeches being heard in Philadelphia.

"The circus comes to town every year at the Huntington Center so I guess this is just another rendition. I think what you'll see will be a big contrast to the act, the three ring act, versus the actual adult political leadership that you'll get in Philadelphia."

Approximately 4,000 people are expected to show at the Huntington Center to hear Trump speak on Wednesday.

