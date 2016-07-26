Auction to raise money for Sierah Joughin's family

The death of 20-year old Sierah Joughin has forever changed the Metamora community. Now, people are donating hundreds of items for a benefit to raise money for Sierah's family.

"I just thought it was the right thing to do," said Nikki Brubaker, one of the organizers.

Brubaker says it started as a conversation, and turned into something much more.

"Overwhelming," said Brubaker. "It is - I just got goosebumps."

Since putting the plan into action, Brubaker says they've collected hundreds of items, which will be auctioned off at a benefit at Lyons Community Park this weekend.

"It's incredible, I mean donations coming from everywhere, got people contacting us all day long, we have to charge our phones like three times a day to keep up with everything, but it's been incredible," said Brubaker.

Another organizer says she is so grateful to everyone who donated.

"There are not enough words to thank you for your generosity," she said.

Brubaker says she didn't know Sierah personally, but what happened to the University of Toledo student has everyone missing her.

"Even my children, they never knew her either, but they see a flyer or something and they say 'Oh there's Sierah,' one of my daughters was like 'I miss Sierah,'" said Brubaker. "She sure made a mark on all of us, all of our hearts, and we just want to help in any way that we can."

Benefit organizers say all proceeds from the auction will go to Sierah's family, but the specific use of the money has not yet been determined.

Auction times:

Friday: 5 p.m.- 9 p.m.

Saturday: 9 a.m - 6 p.m.

Sunday: 9 a.m.- 12 p.m.

