Local leaders happy to represent OH during day two of DNC

It’s day two of the Democratic National Convention and local leaders say they are happy to be representing Ohio.

WTOL’s Emilie Voss and Photographer John Uhl arrived at the convention Tuesday while rehearsals were still going on.

The two caught up with Luke Feeney, Mayor of Chillicothe, Ohio, who says he will do his best to represent Ohio well.

“It feels amazing. It felt great representing Chillicothe and Ohio as a whole. Between myself, Sherrod Brown, and Joyce Beatty, it’s really incredible company to be in,” said Mayor Feeney.

Ohio has not only been talked about as a key battleground state, but there have also been talks about logistics at the Democratic National Convention, compared to the Republican National Convention in Cleveland last week.

After supporters for former Presidential candidate Bernie Sanders spent the night protesting Clinton’s nomination, the Vermont Senator told them to get behind her.

Republican Presidential candidate nominee Donald Trump, of course, tweeted how disappointed he was to see Sanders “sell out.”

Bernie Sanders totally sold out to Crooked Hillary Clinton. All of that work, energy and money, and nothing to show for it! Waste of time. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 26, 2016

First lady Michelle Obama stole the show last night with her winning speech.

“Because of Hillary Clinton, my daughters and all our sons’ daughters now take for granted that a woman can be president of the United States,” said First Lady Obama.

Tonight, President Bill Clinton will take the stage, giving a much more personal speech supporting his wife.