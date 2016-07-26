Whitmer cheerleader overcomes obstacles, headed to UT

Grace Haskins is happy to be attending UT with her friend Bethany Wissler this fall. (Source: WTOL)

In October of 2013, Bethany Wissler, was named homecoming queen at Whitmer High School. Now, almost 2 years later, she's ready for the next challenge in her life - going to college.

Bethany was born with Down Syndrome. People describe her as full of life and unafraid of challenges.

"She's never really even asked me the question why is she different?” said Bethany’s mom, Kathy Wissler. “She's just been happy with who she is."

Bethany will attend the University of Toledo this fall as part of a transition program for special needs students. The first year of college will start with a light class load.

"I'm just so excited to go to college,” she said. “I'm so happy I made it."

She and her best friend Grace Haskin, whom she has known for years, will both be on campus together. Grace and Bethany attended Whitmer High School where they were cheerleaders - so it just made sense they would continue going to the same school.

"I'm just so excited to go to college. Same as Grace. We can do stuff together on the campus," Bethany said.

Grace echoes her excitement.

"It means everything to me. It makes me really happy,” she said. “Especially coming here and seeing that she's so excited to go to school with me after all these years. It just means a lot that I have a true friend."

On Tuesday, Bethany got even more good news.

She's been checking the mail for weeks waiting to see if she is one of the recipients of a scholarship she applied for to attend UT.

The scholarship is through Ruby's Rainbow, a program that helps adults with Down Syndrome get post-secondary education.

Bethany was gr anted $3,000 to get her college career started; just another incredible accomplishment in her impressive life.





