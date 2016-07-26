Oregon curfew issue headed to November ballot

Teens could possibly have a curfew in Oregon, depending on the way residents vote this November.

During a meeting Monday night, Oregon City Council voted against a curfew for teens, which means voters will decide on the issue in November.

The issue came about after a block watch group collected 1,600 signatures to get it on the November ballot.

The group is hoping the curfew will help keep the community safer. Crime is lower in Oregon and the block watch group says they want to keep it that way.

“If we can stop kids before they do things that will be fantastic; After 18 they are adults,” said Fred Gerke of the Oregon block watch group.

If passed, the curfew would be from midnight to 6 a.m. for teens.

