Local conservative group reschedules debate on Trump due to Toledo rally

Donald Trump supporters have been grabbing up tickets for Wednesday night’s rally downtown. But what about the conservatives who still aren't sure about him?

It will be a much more vibrant scene in front of the Huntington Center Wednesday night. And several members of the Conservative Coalition of Northwest Ohio will be there.

The coalition had planned a debate for Wednesday night on the good and bad about Donald Trump at the Maumee library.

That has been rescheduled to Aug. 29 because the Trump rally is on the same night.

When it is held, it will involve a pro-Trump argument and an anti-Trump message to help their members decide.

John McAvoy of the coalition and the Toledo Tea Party is a big Trump backer. He's excited about the rally and expects there to be a good crowd.

When asked if there was time to reach out to conservatives who aren't planning on voting for Trump, he said the rally will provide a lot of answers for people still on the fence.

“I mean there's people you know, is Trump a conservative enough? Is he this or is he that? Or why should I be doing this? Well what is the status of Mrs. Clinton? So this is really going to answer a lot of those questions and really kind of maybe set people's hearts at ease that a vote for Donald Trump is a vote for the conservative movement.”

McAvoy thinks Trump chose Toledo for the rally as a way to thank people here for helping him in the primary election. He said there could be some protesters outside of the Huntington Center, but he hopes everyone will keep it clean and cordial.



