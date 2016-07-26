Martial Arts Center: Knowing how to fight an attacker can save your life

Women can become vulnerable when doing day to day activities like exercising and shopping, but one local self-defense instructor says knowing how to fight off an attacker could save your life.

Joe Hurtsellers is a black belt who teaches self-defense classes and runs the Martial Arts Center at the Shops at Fallen Timbers in Maumee.

Hurtsellers says, for women, 95 percent of self-defense is awareness and prevention.

"If you're feeling uncomfortable, your posture should be 'I'm the first to call somebody out' telling them 'you're making me feel uncomfortable right now,'" he said. "We can make sure people know we're going someplace."

Hurtsellers says attackers are looking to create victims; confidence should be the first mode of defense.

"We can learn to move with a walk and with a purpose so that people look busy, like I'm going somewhere," he said.

If the situation requires more than body language, Hurtsellers says to be verbal and ask the person something like, 'do you have the time?'

"If you're the one that's the aggressor, in most of those situations, that person that seems to be a threat, in many cases, will go 'this is not my victim,'" he said.

You can also use technology by downloading the LiveSafe app to your cell phone.

Watch the player above for more self-defense tips.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.