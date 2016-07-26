Police looking for 56-year-old Defiance man missing since Saturday

(Type of shirt Daryl Jones was last seen wearing. (Source: Defiance Police)

Defiance police need your help finding a missing man.

Police say Daryl Jones, 56, was last seen on July 23 when he left home and was headed to work in Napoleon.

Jones is a Caucasian man with brown hair, green eyes and moderate facial hair. He is 5’11” and weighs 155 pounds.

Here is a picture of the type of shirt Jones was last seen wearing.

He was last seen wearing a blue uniform, black pants, and black boots.

If you have seen Daryl Jones or have any information on his whereabouts, call the Defiance Police Department at 419-784-5050.



