UT holds grief counseling for friends, family of Sierah Joughin

As the visitation is held Thursday afternoon and evening for 20 year-old UT student Sierah Joughin, and the funeral is held on Friday morning, her fellow students are turning to grief counselors on campus.

The counseling actually started the night Sierah went missing, last Tuesday. The University can’t release how many students have come in for help, but they have been meeting with many of them.

“It was a very different time for a lot of people,” said Will Pecsok, Ph.D. and Associate Director for the grief counseling center.

He said it is a service provided 24/7 and has been in demand since Joughin went missing.

Pecsok has been helping students by asking them to share personal stories about her.

“Very involved on campus, involved in a number of student organizations. Her peers spoke very highly of her, spoke of her as if she was full of promise and had a lot of good things coming for her,” Pecsok said.

It's a loss felt by many at UT, but especially at the Alpha Kappa Psi professional business fraternity that Sierah was part of. Pecsok met with a group of them this past Sunday night, after her remains were found Friday.

UT's grief counselors have 10 to 20 years of experience to guide them through the pain and loss.

“It's a difficult time when we have a anyone at the University that goes into a crisis or has a loss and we want to be there to support them,” Pecsok said. “The members that we met with at the fraternity are especially upset and we counseled them the best that we could.”

Adding to the grief, is the loss of someone so young and how suddenly her life was taken.

Pecsok says with the visitation, funeral and burial in the coming days, they'll continue to offer counseling services, by group or individually.

“There's going to be spikes where people have a number of emotions that come forth,” he said.

UT will also hold group counseling sessions for any student or family member who wants to just walk in to the center at Rocket Hall on Fridays at 6:30 p.m.





