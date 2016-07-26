UT Political scientist discusses strategy of Trump's campaign stop in Toledo

The Republican National Convention hasn't even been over for a week, and already Donald Trump is bringing his campaign back to Ohio.

In an important battleground state, Trump chose Toledo for his first visit after the convention. But why?

The Trump campaign hasn't given the media any indication of what the presidential candidate will talk about and a political scientist at the University of Toledo says, with Trump, it's hard to guess.

"It's hard to predict what he's going to do on any given day," says the chair of Political Science at UT, Sam Nelson.

Nelson says Trump doesn't have a stump speech, so it's difficult to say what he'll talk to the people of Northwest Ohio about, but you'd think he'd talk about trade agreements to appeal to the union workers here.

"You would think that the reason to be in Ohio is to talk about trade. Try to speak to union workers.Try to make some inroads. He's been tweeting a lot about trying to bring in some Bernie Sanders supporters to support him," says Nelson.

Nelson says, on the other hand, Trump has also been tweeting about NATO, so he could talk about that, or whatever comes out of the Democratic National Convention, Tuesday night.

"Bill Clinton is speaking tonight at the Democratic convention. It may be tomorrow. Trump, all he wants to talk about whatever mean stuff Bill Clinton said about him," says Nelson.

Nelson says the element of surprise could be part of the reason Trump has performed well in polls, because you just don't quite know what you're going to get. But he adds, one thing's for sure, Trump is behind when it comes to organizing in Ohio.

"He didn't hire a campaign manager until about a month ago. Hillary Clinton has had one for several months, much more staff," says Nelson.

Plus, Nelson says the open feud with Governor John Kasich can't help him in Ohio, a state Nelson says Trump must win in November.



