Candlelight vigil, silent auction honor Sierah Joughin on Saturday

A candlelight vigil honoring 20 year-old Sierah Joughin's memory took place on Saturday evening on the University of Toledo campus.

The University of Toledo student's remains were found on Friday July 22 after she had been reported missing in Fulton County on Tuesday July 19.

The event was sponsored by the business fraternity Alpha Kappa Psi - Sierah was a member.

Sierah played intramural volleyball and was an intern at Ice Industries Inc. in Sylvania.

Fraternity members say they wanted to come together as a community and give Sierah the honor she deserves.

"We want Sierra to be remembered as the bright, loving and kind person that she was and to be remembered as a strong member of the community and strong member of this campus," said organizer Patrick Northcraft with Alpha Kappa Psi.

Earlier on Saturday, a large group of people came together to remember Sierah in Lyons.

Hundreds of friends, family and even people who didn’t know Sierah gathered at Lyons Community Park on Saturday to support her family during their time of grieving.

They came to a silent auction to raise money for a fund that will help others in Sierah’s honor.

“Everyone's really tight around here so we consider everyone here family,” said Nikki Brubaker, one of the major auction planners and coordinators.

Items for the auction were donated by various communities in Northwest Ohio and Southeast Michigan at several drop off locations including: Lyons, Delta/Toledo, Fayette, Blissfield, Metamora, Swanton, Berkey and Wauseon.

The mood of those attending was positive and optimistic. That’s the idea anonymous donors wanted to support when they donated a bicycle that had a decal on it that read, “Ride with honor with courage.”

“They weren’t sure if it was going to be appropriate considering the circumstances. These bikes are meant to put off a positive message that just because this has happened, it doesn’t mean that we need to live in fear, that we have to stop riding bikes. It doesn't mean that we need to stop doing the things that we love to do,” said Shannon Shulters, a volunteer who collected auction items.

The auction will continue on Sunday until noon.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.