DNC: Interview with Lucas Co. Treasurer Wade Kapszukiewicz

WTOL anchor Jerry Anderson interviewed Democratic Party Spokesman and Lucas County Treasurer Wade Kapszukiewicz to get a Democratic insider's view of the DNC in Philadelphia.

JA: A week ago today, you had to be frothing at the mouth and high-fiving with all that rancor on the floor in Cleveland. One week later... we hear it - delegate and mass booing of your party's presidential, presumptive nominee.

WK:There was some rancor, but, ultimately, I believe that was a very small group among Bernie's supporters. You know, in about 20 minutes, Bernie himself was going to come out and talk about why it's important to elect Hillary Clinton. It struck me, I was thinking about this earlier today, many of those Bernie Sanders supporters booing tonight were probably Ralph Nader voters 16 years ago because in their opinion, Al Gore wasn't progressive enough - he was too much of a centrist - sort of the same arguments they're making toward Hillary now. What did they do? They voted for Ralph Nader and what was their reward? George W. Bush was elected, he got us into two unnecessary wars and he literally destroyed the world economy. They will have that choice again this year. And maybe they enjoyed that Ralph Nader vote, but look what the consequences were. I think over time, these Bernie Sanders voters will see the consequences of what not voting for Hillary Clinton will be and the consequences will be a Donald Trump presidency.

