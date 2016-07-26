Fulton Co. man charged with murder, abduction of Sierah Joughin

The Fulton County man charged with abduction in the disappearance of Sierah Joughin has now been charged with aggravated murder in her death.

Sierah, a University of Toledo student, went missing Tuesday, July 19. Authorities say she and her boyfriend had been out riding bikes when the two parted ways. Sierah never made it home.

James Worley, 57, was arrested Friday, July 22, and charged with abduction in the case as investigators continued to search his property on County Road 6. The remains believed to be Sierah were than found on County Road 7 around 6:30 p.m.

Worley was in Fulton County Eastern District Municipal Court Tuesday. He will go before Judge Jeffery Robinson of Fulton County Western District Court Wednesday at 1:15 p.m. for a preliminary hearing on the aggravated kidnapping charge filed last week. It is right now unclear if he will be arraigned on the murder charge at the same hearing.

Worley was previously convicted in a prior abduction back in 1990.

