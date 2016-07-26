Democratic National Convention: Who's speaking on Tuesday?

The Democratic National Convention is underway in Philadelphia.

On Tuesday, each state will announce its delegate totals from the primary season. The roll call is expected to end with Clinton becoming the first female presidential nominee of a major U.S. party. You can watch the roll call live in the player above.

Day one of the convention featured a long list of speakers including Senator Elizabeth Warren, Senator Bernie Sanders, Comedian Sarah Silverman and First Lady Michelle Obama.

The lineup for Tuesday night is less well-known but will finish with one of the most-anticipated speakers - President Bill Clinton.

Full Lineup:

4 p.m. - Gavel In

Thaddeus Desmond Similar to Hillary’s work at the Children’s Defense Fund, Thaddeus is a child advocate social worker in Philadelphia.

Dynah Haubert Dynah, of Philadelphia, PA, is a lawyer who works for a disability rights organization and teaches those with disabilities to advocate for themselves.

Kate Burdick Kate, originally from Philadelphia, PA, is a staff attorney at the Juvenile Law Center in Philadelphia.

Anton Moore Anton, from Philadelphia, PA, founded and runs a nonprofit community group that strives to bring awareness and educate youth on gun violence.

Dustin Parsons Dustin, from Little Rock, Arkansas, is currently a fifth grade teacher at an elementary school in his home state.

Jelani Freeman Jelani grew up in foster care in Washington, DC and is a former intern in Hillary Clinton’s Senate office. Since receiving his law degree, he has worked to bring opportunity to kids at risk.

Students from Eagle Academy As a senator, Hillary Clinton supported the creation of the Eagle Academy to educate at-risk youth in New York City. Eagle Academy was featured in the ad Came Through during the New York primary.

Mothers of the Movement A group of women that includes the mothers of Eric Garner, Michael Brown and Trayvon Martin is turning grief into action to reclaim the narrative around their children’s deaths.

Joe Sweeney Joe, of New York, NY, was a detective with the NYPD on September 11, 2001. When the towers were hit, he rushed down to the World Trade Center and began digging through the rubble for survivors.

Lauren Manning Lauren was a former executive and partner at Cantor Fitzgerald. She is one of the most catastrophically wounded survivors of 9/11. Lauren battled single digit odds of survival, spending more than six months in the hospital and fought recovering through the next decade from an 82.5% total body burn. Lauren asked then Senator Hillary Clinton to support the injured and she has remained unflagging in her commitment and dedication.

Ryan Moore Ryan, originally from South Sioux City, NE, has spondyloepiphyseal Dysplasia dwarfism and has known Hillary Clinton since 1994 when his family came to Washington, DC for an event to advocate for health care reform. Brian Moore, Ryan’s father, lost his job when his employer was unwilling to cover treatment for Ryan’s health condition. Ryan has stayed in contact with Hillary ever since.

President Bill Clinton

