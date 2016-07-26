Yark Auto honored as top 100 dealerships in North America

One local dealership chain is receiving a huge honor.

Five of the Yark Auto Dealerships have been listed as part of the top 100 dealerships in North America.

The honor was awarded by Automotive News. The publication takes into account interviews with employees about benefits and treatment.

Automotive News says Yark Automotive Group provided one of the best employee environments in North America.

The dealerships honored include:

Yark Alfa Romeo Fiat

Yark BMW

Yark Nissan

Yark Subaru

Yark Toyota- Scion

" The success of our organization is in large part due to the efforts of our employees and we feel that if we got good employees that stay with us, that like doing what they're doing, then ultimately that's gonna translate into a wonderful experience for our customers," says John Yark, President of Yark Automotive Group.

Part of the recognition came from the automotive group celebrating employees through various events like Yark Employee Day at the Mud Hens and Walleye games and the company's end of the year holiday recognition dinner.

"We've always thought that to get the best employees working for the organization, and then give them an environment and the training that they need to be successful, that the company ultimately would be successful," said John Yark.

No other dealerships in the Northwest Ohio region received this award. Only three other dealerships in the state of Ohio were honored.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.