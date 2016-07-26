Another charge filed against man accused of holding 13-year-old captive, new attorney appointed

Another charge has been filed against the man accused of holding a 13-year-old captive.

Timothy Ciboro is now facing three charges of child endangerment, as well as two charges of kidnapping. This after a 13-year-old girl claimed she was held captive in his home for more than a year.

Timothy's request for a new attorney was also granted. Ciboro first made the request on July 12, but was denied. He then asked a second time on July 21, requesting he be able to defend himself in court.

Judge Linda Jennings ultimately appointed Ciboro a new public defender, Attorney Merle Dech.

The trial for both Eston and Timothy is scheduled to begin September 26.

Until then, the father and son will not have any contact at the Lucas County Jail. They have been separated at the request of the state.

