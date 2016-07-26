Man charged in burning UT student athlete takes plea deal, felony charge thrown out

Housel's attorney says Housel never meant to hurt anyone and that the incident was an accident. (Source: WTOL)

The man charged in the burning of a University of Toledo student athlete has taken a plea deal.

Christopher Housel was facing a felony charge of aggravated arson, after prosecutors say he threw alcohol on an open flame, severely burning Janelle Noe at a party back in January.

On Tuesday, that felony charge was thrown out and Housel pleaded no contest to a charge of criminal damage and underage consumption, both misdemeanor charges to which the judge found him guilty.

The prosecutor said Housel was drinking Everclear, and was using a lighter with an aerosol can to produce a flame. They say he then added alcohol to the mix and created a fire ball that produced first, second, and third degree burns to Noe's body and face. Noe is now unable to participate as an athlete at UT and still wears compression cloths due to her skin grafts.

Housel's attorney Jerry Phillips says his client is remorseful and knows his actions have caused a lot of hurt.

"There's no being pleased with being convicted of a crime and there is no being pleased with injuring this young lady. He's very upset and this is a terrible situation for two young people," said Phillips.

WTOL 11 has learned that Housel and Noe were friends before the incident. The two have not been able to have contact during the case, but now can.

Housel's attorney is not sure if the victim will want to be friends, but says his client has so much remorse and would like to personally apologize to her.

"There is no way that he can make up for the injuries that she suffered, it just can't happen, but the judge is going to have to make that tough decision of what is appropriate under these circumstances," said Phillips.

Housel will be sentenced in September. He faces up to 360 days in jail and a $1,000 fine.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.