General Mills extends flour recall

General Mills is extending its flour recall, again.

Due to four new confirmed illnesses, General Mills announced Monday it is adding additional flour production dates to the previously announced U.S. retail flour recall back on May 31.

E.coli has been detected in a small number of General Mills flour samples and some have been linked to new patient illnesses that fell outside of the previously recalled dates, according to the company.

The illnesses reported to health officials continue to be connected with consumers reporting that they ate or handled uncooked dough or ate uncooked batter made with raw flour.

No illnesses have been connected with flour that has been properly baked, cooked or handled.

The recall includes Gold Medal, Wondra and Signature Kitchens brands.

