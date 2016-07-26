VIDEO: Tiger mauls woman at wildlife park

A graphic video of a tiger attack at a wildlife park in China was caught on camera.

One woman is dead and another is hurt after the attack last weekend.

WARNING: THIS VIDEO MAY BE DISTURBING TO SOME

Watch as the woman gets out of this car with her husband.

Moments later, a tiger drags her from the vehicle.

The victim's mother leaves the car to try and help. Another tiger mauled her to death.

A man and a child were also in the car but were not injured.

