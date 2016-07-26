Funeral arrangements finalized for Sierah Joughin

The funeral for Sierah Joughin, a missing 20-year-old Fulton County woman whose remains were found last week, is now scheduled for Friday, July 29.

A graduate of Evergreen High School, Sierah was entering into her junior year at the University of Toledo, according to her obituary, when she went missing. Authorities say Sierah and her boyfriend had been out riding bikes, when the two parted ways. Sierah never made it home. The remains believed to be hers were found off County Road 7 Friday. A positive identification is pending the results of an autopsy.

Sierah's disappearance has angered many in the community who are now mourning the loss. The 20-year-old is remembered as being full of life with a great sense of humor. Her obituary says she enjoyed traveling and loved both country and city living, as well as a deep passion for horses. It also says she treasured her family and spending time with them at Coldwater Lake in Michigan.

Visitation for Sierah will be held Thursday, July 28, from 2 to 9 p.m. at Walker Funeral Home, 5155 Sylvania Avenue. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, July 29, at Christ the Word Church, 3100 Murd Road. Instead of flowers, contributions are being asked to go to the Sierah Joughin Memorial Scholarship Fund courtesy of the Toledo Community Foundation, 300 Madison Avenue Suite 1300, Toledo, OH 43604.

