ODOT to close US 23 ramp to EB I-475 to continue cleanup of cabbage spill

The Ohio Department of Transportation is closing a major ramp Wednesday night to continue the cleanup of Tuesday morning's cabbage spill.

It happened shortly before 12:30 a.m. on the US 23 ramp to I-475 eastbound in Sylvania Township. Troopers say the driver of a trailer full of cabbage coming from Michigan overturned, spilling the produce all over the roadway.

Fortunately, there were no injuries as a result of the crash. The cabbage, however, did not make it into any coleslaw, and the ramp was closed for several hours.

Now, ODOT is going back to the scene of the crime to continue what's left of the cleanup. ODOT says the ramp will be closed from 9 p.m. Wednesday to 4 a.m. Thursday.

Drivers can take US 23 southbound to the Central Avenue exit and get on I-475 eastbound from there.

It is still unknown what will come of all the cabbage.

