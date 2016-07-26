Bond set for Toledo man accused of sexually assaulting 4-year-ol - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Bond set for Toledo man accused of sexually assaulting 4-year-old girl

Arthur Briner (Source: Toledo Police Department) Arthur Briner (Source: Toledo Police Department)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

A $250,000 bond has been set for a west Toledo man facing child rape charges. 

Arthur Briner, 55, was arrested Monday afternoon for one count of rape. He is accused of sexually assaulting a 4-year-old girl on July 12. 

According to police, the girl told a babysitter and her mom about the incident. It is unknown if Briner knew the child. 

He will be back in court next week. 

