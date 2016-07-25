Friend of man charged in Chelsea Bruck's murder says she is shocked

Jamie Lee Spry was a friend of Daniel Clay's, the man who is being charged in the murder of Chelsea Bruck, who says she has been stunned for the past couple of days.

Spry says she came to know Clay in 2013 and that they were introduced through a mutual friend.

"He seemed nice. He didn't have a lot of bad tendencies or whatever. He was a straight up person and if he had a problem, he'd tell you," she said.

Over the last few years, Spry says she hasn't really talked to Clay, so she was shocked to learn he was living in her neighborhood and is now charged with Bruck's murder.

"It goes to show you really don't know someone that well," she said.

Chelsea Bruck was last seen in the fall of 2014. Her remains were found a few months later.

Spry says it's been a long road for, not only the family, but the community too.

"I'm relieved because I was, like, starting to wonder if she would ever get justice for what happened to her," she said.

She says she is sad to know her friend was involved, but happy that closure is in sight.

"It's kind of, like, opened my eyes a little bit," she said. "You never know a person could hurt you, or that person because everyone wears a face. It's scary."

Right now, the evidence that led to Clay's arrest is not being released.

Clay will return to court Thursday for a probably cause conference.

