Toledo man faces several charges of rape, indicted by grand jury

David Rawlings was indicted by a grand jury on several charges of rape. (Source: Lucas County)

A Toledo man is facing several charges after being indicted by a grand jury Monday.

Police say David Rawlings broke the window to a side door of a woman's house, entered the house and sexually assaulted her.

He also took $700 and her Ford Taurus.

Rawlings has been indicted on several charges of rape.

There is no word yet when he will face a judge.

