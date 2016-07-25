Toledo man faces several charges of rape, indicted by grand jury - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Toledo man faces several charges of rape, indicted by grand jury

Posted by WTOL Staff
Connect
David Rawlings was indicted by a grand jury on several charges of rape. (Source: Lucas County) David Rawlings was indicted by a grand jury on several charges of rape. (Source: Lucas County)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

A Toledo man is facing several charges after being indicted by a grand jury Monday.

Police say David Rawlings broke the window to a side door of a woman's house, entered the house and sexually assaulted her.

He also took $700 and her Ford Taurus.

Rawlings has been indicted on several charges of rape.

There is no word yet when he will face a judge. 

Stay tuned to WTOL for the latest updates.

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly