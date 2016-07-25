Community mourns Sierah Joughin, memorial set up

Signs all over Metamora, Ohio that once asked the community to keep an eye out, have changed to messages like 'RIP Sierah' and 'We love you Sierah.'

This comes after police recovered the remains believed to be that of 20-year-old Sierah Joughin last week.

The owner of the Country Dip, a local restaurant and ice scream spot in Metamora, says people are shocked.

"It's really hit home for everyone," said Ned Monroe, owner. "And it's devastating because we all have kids out here, we all understand. I've got a lot of girls that work here at the Dip that, you know, are close to her age."

Monroe says not only was Sierah taken, so was trust. He says parents have been telling him the whole community is now changed.

"Boys, girls, it doesn't matter, going for runs out here in the country, they do it all the time, you know, they exercise," said Monroe. "They trust everyone out here, you know. Someone now has taken that away."

A memorial on County Road 7 near the intersection of County Road K marks where police found the remains strongly believed to be Sierah's. There are flowers, a balloon, and a sign that reads 'Rest easy, we love you Sierah.'

"It's been tough, it's been tough on a lot of us out here," said Monroe.

Sierah's family says they are thankful for everyone's prayers,love and support, leaving this message on the Bring Sierah Home!! Facebook page:

